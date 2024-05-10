What is Qatar's role in hostage negotiations?

This week on The Jerusalem Post Podcast, hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Zvika Klein and Sarah Ben-Nun discuss Eurovision, antisemitism on campuses, and the hostages. Then, Uriel-Beeri and Ben-Nun are joined by Gili Cohen, diplomatic correspondent for KAN News, to discuss her recent visit to Qatar and her take on hostage negotiations, the manipulative maneuver Hamas pulled this week, and what the US's stance says about the future of the Israel-Hamas war.

