Hostage's cousin concerned over 'fragile' hostage deal: 'Anything can happen'

Ashley Waxman Bakshi, a cousin of Agam Berger, spoke with The Jerusalem Post Podcast about the current hostage-ceasefire deal, saying, 'Everything is so fragile, and anything could happen. We've been disappointed so many times over the past 15 and a half months.'

Agam Berger, now 20 years old, was one of five observer soldiers kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7.

Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy were all released from Hamas captivity together on Saturday morning. Agam Berger was left behind. She is expected to be released this week as part of the next hostage-prisoner exchange. This podcast was recorded after the first three hostages were released but before the next four on Saturday.

'You can't negotiate with terrorists.' With a background in counterterrorism and geopolitics, Waxman Bakshi has a unique perspective on the situation. 'I'm able to kind of see both sides.'

Speaking on the current status of her cousin, Agam, Waxman Bakshi stated, 'We've been waiting for this moment for so long' but 'nothing is certain.' Arbel Yehoud and Agam Berger. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Who has ultimately influenced the hostage-ceasefire deal?

Waxman Bakshi claims that 'the most significant thing between May and now is the support that we've received from the incoming administration.'

'The Israeli government was able to make more concessions on the deal, knowing that it would have the backing of the future American administration.'

Waxman Bakshi states that Trump 'really understands the key difference between good and evil.' Adding that Trump and Netanyahu are 'very similar in their character; they have the same mindset.'

Berger's cousin, Waxman Bakshi, spoke of the close connections that have developed amongst the hostage families. 'I felt like my family member was coming home,' she recalled, after the first three hostages were released as part of the current deal. At the same time, Berger rests at the forefront of her mind. 'Until I hear the words "Agam is in the hands of the IDF," I will not breathe.'