Conflict & Cuisine: Trump-Zelensky trainwreck signals new era of transactional politics

In this March episode, Jerusalem Post Magazine editor Erica Schachne and senior Middle East analyst Seth J. Frantzman discuss what’s preoccupying the world - from the Trump-Zelensky televised ‘say thank you’ tiff to the Oscars; to the Middle East’s top headlines – probes into October 7 failures and the significance of Syria’s new president attending the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo.

Schachne was struck by the new US president and Vice President Vance’s “scolding of Zelensky” despite him having justice on his side.

“The Trump administration says ‘What’s in this for us?’” noted Frantzman. Trump’s larger plan is to shift America from “dealing with the Middle East and Europe, and move it to dealing with the China problem” via the potential mineral deal with Ukraine.

“Meanwhile, Putin is now willing to talk with Iran and the US about a new Iran deal,” he continued. “There’s all these things in play around this Zelensky meeting.”

Schachne concurred this was a new era: “This ain’t Biden’s administration no more. This is Trump’s America, and he’s going to make it great if it kills everybody.” US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as US Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

As is often the case in politics, she said, what is fair might not always be what’s deemed best. Diplomats: “Sit up and take notice!”

October 7 probes

Discussing the government, IDF, and Shin Bet finally becoming the focus of reports looking into their responsibility for October 7 – a year and a half after the disaster - Schachne lamented the infighting and attempts to evade responsibility by all parties.

She surmised, “What’s there to even say? It was a massive failure! The leadership stinks.”

Frantzman noted that three major figures within the IDF had resigned and that institutions had fallen victim to complacency regarding Hamas - in that "you keep buying and buying them off" in exchange for quiet, with too much of a focus on hi-tech and "no plans to go into Gaza again."

He hopes the powers that be will “show more skepticism in the future” when assessing threats, while Schachne looked to future leaders in those currently serving in the IDF.

“This young generation, who have proven themselves to be so courageous” might actually listen to less high-ranking people with a better grasp of realities on the ground.

Beef, chicken… in salad?

The co-hosts capped off the podcast with the cuisine segment via a spirited discussion of whether meat belongs in salads. Spoiler: Yes, but within certain parameters.

Stay tuned for Episode 4, in which Frantzman will report back whether he managed to incorporate a vegetable aside from lettuce into his diet.