The Secret to Successful Aging

Second episode drops March 15 at 17:00 Israel time | 11:00 AM EDT

The Jerusalem Post and New Era Capital Partners, one of Israel’s leading venture capital firms, are launching a six-episode podcast series entitled “No Limits: A New Era of start-ups.” In each episode, Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, and Gideon Argov, managing partner and co-founder of New Era Capital Partners, highlight promising Israeli start-ups that not only offer excellent prospects for financial success, but that have the potential to make positive changes in our society and help repair the world – “unicorns with a heart.”

Uriel-Beeri and Argov will interview select CEOS of Israeli start-ups who will share the experiences and challenges of developing successful companies in today’s fast-paced and demanding business environment.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, and Gideon Argov, managing partner and co-founder of New Era Capital Partner (Credit: New Era Capital)

The second episode of No Limits features an in-depth interview with Roee Nahir and Afik Gal, co-founders of Assured Allies, the Tel Aviv and Boston-based start-up that works with long-term care industry leaders and long-term care insurance companies to better support successful aging. Nahir, a data scientist, and Gal, a doctor with extensive experience working with medical start-ups, joined forces to create a company that develops technology to help people make the most of their later years.

The company’s products – AgeAssured and NeverStop – utilize machine learning and predictive analytics to reduce risk, keeping people active and living at home longer. AgeAssured serves older adults who already have long-term care insurance and are motivated to age in place, while NeverStop targets active older adults who take a proactive role in their health.

The Age Assured program has succeeded in reducing claim incidence by as much as 13% with its personalized and predictive wellness interventions. Age Assured helps older people age in place and live their lives with greater freedom and enables insurance companies to reduce claims. Never Stop helps customers identify their location on their aging trajectory and allows them to maintain and improve their physical and mental well-being.