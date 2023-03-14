The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

The Secret to Successful Aging

Episode #2 of No Limits, the Jerusalem Post-New Era Capital Partners Podcast.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
MARCH 14, 2023 13:56
Jerusalem Post Podcast New Era
 
Roee Nahir and Afik Gal, co-founders of Assured Allies (photo credit: NEW ERA CAPITAL )
Roee Nahir and Afik Gal, co-founders of Assured Allies
(photo credit: NEW ERA CAPITAL )

Second episode drops March 15 at 17:00 Israel time | 11:00 AM EDT

The Jerusalem Post and New Era Capital Partners, one of Israel’s leading venture capital firms, are launching a six-episode podcast series entitled “No Limits: A New Era of start-ups.” In each episode, Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, and Gideon Argov, managing partner and co-founder of New Era Capital Partners, highlight promising Israeli start-ups that not only offer excellent prospects for financial success, but that have the potential to make positive changes in our society and help repair the world – “unicorns with a heart.”

Uriel-Beeri and Argov will interview select CEOS of Israeli start-ups who will share the experiences and challenges of developing successful companies in today’s fast-paced and demanding business environment.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, and Gideon Argov, managing partner and co-founder of New Era Capital Partner (Credit: New Era Capital)Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, and Gideon Argov, managing partner and co-founder of New Era Capital Partner (Credit: New Era Capital)

The second episode of No Limits features an in-depth interview with Roee Nahir and Afik Gal, co-founders of Assured Allies, the Tel Aviv and Boston-based start-up that works with long-term care industry leaders and long-term care insurance companies to better support successful aging. Nahir, a data scientist, and Gal, a doctor with extensive experience working with medical start-ups, joined forces to create a company that develops technology to help people make the most of their later years.

The company’s products – AgeAssured and NeverStop – utilize machine learning and predictive analytics to reduce risk, keeping people active and living at home longer. AgeAssured serves older adults who already have long-term care insurance and are motivated to age in place, while NeverStop targets active older adults who take a proactive role in their health.  

The Age Assured program has succeeded in reducing claim incidence by as much as 13% with its personalized and predictive wellness interventions. Age Assured helps older people age in place and live their lives with greater freedom and enables insurance companies to reduce claims. Never Stop helps customers identify their location on their aging trajectory and allows them to maintain and improve their physical and mental well-being.



Tags podcast jpost podcast start-up aging New Era Capital
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by