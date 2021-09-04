Sub-Carpathia: Jewish History, Picturesque Towns and Much More

In the second part of their special series from Poland, Mark and David take you to some of the lesser-visited parts of the country. This time it's the Podkarpackie region on the edge of the Carpathian Mountains. We'll hear tales of sacrifice and bravery, visit living museums and go deep underground to uncover an amazing secret.
In part two:
- Our favorite olde squares
- Jewish Rzeszow
- An abandoned nuclear shelter
- The Museum of Poles Saving Jews
- Some bells and pipes in a tower
- Welcome to the unpronounceable Przemysl
- A sporting hotel with a twist
- Sanok's museum of folk architecture
- A 600-year-old UNESCO wooden church
- Glassblowing in Krosno
- And wine-tasting in a family manor house
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.