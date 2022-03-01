Cruising to and from Haifa, Israel in 2022 - All you need to know

It looks like 2022 will be a record year for cruising into and out of Israel. Some of the biggest cruising companies, like Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, will sail from Haifa.

We bring you all the news on their cruises and where to get the latest information and offers. We hear from the cruise companies about their ships, itineraries and on-board food (including kosher) and entertainment. And we go behind the scenes at Haifa Port to learn about dealing with COVID and preparations for a year to remember.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify .