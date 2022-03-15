The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Happy St. Patrick's Day and Purim with our Ireland special

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 29

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 18:12

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 18:41
Leprechaun Outfit (photo credit: Talya Harris)
Leprechaun Outfit
(photo credit: Talya Harris)

It's Purim and St. Patrick's day this week so Mark and David are in festive mood for this Irish special. We take in Dublin, Belfast and much more with our guides, award-winning travel writer and broadcatster Fionn Davenport and travel editor Sarah Pickering.

Sláinte! L'chaim! Cheers!

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition is sponsored by World Jewish Travel 



