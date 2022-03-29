Visiting Vienna and the very best of France

Journalist, writer, former TV anchor and now museum director Danielle Spera is our guide to the world's first Jewish museum located in Vienna, which has been revived under her stewardship.

Then, Jewish travel maven Ben G. Frank introduces us to his must-see destinations throughout France.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition is sponsored by World Jewish Travel.