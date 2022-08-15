Perfect honeymoon destinations & Jewish San Diego

With the whole world to choose from, where's the best place for a romantic post-wedding vacation? Among the contenders: Tokyo, Japan; Tunis, Tunisia; Quebec City & Montreal, Canada; and The Maldives.

And if you're not planning a honeymoon anytime soon, how about a visit to San Diego, California? Get the low down on places to visit, Jewish historic sites, recommended hotels and kosher food options.

Join Mark and David as they seek the best holidays worldwide.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify .