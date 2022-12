We join skipper Warren Marland as he embarks on a new enterprise - kosher yachting in the Mediterranean .Then Mark regales us with tales from his recent journey through India.

Join the boys for a half hour of travel adventure and their own particular brand of humor.

Lal Qila in Old Delhi (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

