Bucharest Part 2 - Parliaments, Opera, Yiddish and So Much More

Mark and David head to Bucharest, the capital of Romania to find out why it's become such a tourism center in recent years and learn there are plans afoot to develop it a whole lot more, with the old Jewish quarter at the very heart of its future.

This time:

The story of one of the world's largest buildings - Ceausescu and The Palace of Parliament

We're off to City Hall to get the lowdown on tourism in Bucharest including the old Jewish neighborhood

A private audience with the opera's artistic director (oh, and he's Israeli)

We visit Therme, a gigantic swimming-pool-cum-spa-cum-kids-slides-cum-gastronomy-hub wonderland

Keeping Jewish and Yiddish theater alive and well in 21st-Century Europe

Herastrau Park (Credit: Courtesy)

Mark and David were guests of Bucharest City Hall, the Embassy of Romania in Israel and Tarom.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.

The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.