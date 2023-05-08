The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Magical Cities and Falls of Brazil and the 7,000 Islands of the Philippines

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 58.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 14:54
Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio De Janeiro. Sunset, shot from the helicopter (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio De Janeiro. Sunset, shot from the helicopter
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Mark and David meet up with some of Brazil's top tourism ambassadors to learn about some of the country's offerings including Rio de Janeiro and the breathtaking Iguazu Falls. Then the Philippines' ambassador to Israel talks about the special connection between his nation, the Jewish People and Israel, while giving us an insider's view on the best things to do in his home country.

Rio de Janeiro downtown and favela. Brazil (Credit: INGIMAGE)Rio de Janeiro downtown and favela. Brazil (Credit: INGIMAGE)

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.

The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.



