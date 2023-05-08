Mark and David meet up with some of Brazil's top tourism ambassadors to learn about some of the country's offerings including Rio de Janeiro and the breathtaking Iguazu Falls. Then the Philippines' ambassador to Israel talks about the special connection between his nation, the Jewish People and Israel, while giving us an insider's view on the best things to do in his home country.

Rio de Janeiro downtown and favela. Brazil (Credit: INGIMAGE)

