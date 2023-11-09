Israeli tourism in the aftermath of October 7

A month after the Hamas invasion, we look at the war's impact on every aspect of tourism to, from and within Israel. Mark and David speak with experts from the government, hotel and travel agency sectors to find out how bad the situation is and how long it might take to recover.

They also hear about Bar Tomer from the Elkonin Hotel in Tel Aviv, whose life was tragically cut short on October 7th at the Supernova Music Festival. This episode is dedicated to her. The almost empty beach in Tel Aviv, on October 29, 2023. (Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

