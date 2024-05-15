Rebooting Israeli Tourism Plus India and Azerbaijan

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 81

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 15, 2024 22:39
Aerial view of the Tel Aviv beach promenade. June 11, 2023.
Aerial view of the Tel Aviv beach promenade. June 11, 2023.
(photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)

Some people in the Israeli tourism sector are really angry with Tourism Minister Haim Katz. Mark and David found out why at this year's International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) in Tel Aviv, 

In this episode you'll also hear from the tourism chief in Azerbaijan and Air India's new man in Israel.

