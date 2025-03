In four years of podcasting, we've visited a lot of Jewish communities, some of them in places you'd perhaps least expect to find a minyan! In this tour de force, we take you to 10 Jewish locations around the world through chat and music - among them: Salt Spring Island, Canada; Baku, Azerbaijan; Mallorca; Spain; and the very appropriately-named Bridgetown, Barbados.

