We know Omicron is more contagious, however is it more dangerous?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 22:52

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2021 22:58
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
We know Omicron is more contagious, however is it more dangerous?
This is a question that Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov and Editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz tackle on this week’s Jerusalem Post Podcast discussion, as Israel closes itself from the rest of the world once again due to the Omicron variant outbreak. 
They argue that Israel might be taking the Omicron variant more seriously than the rest of the world.
"Maybe instead of closing the country to foreigners who contribute to the country's economy, there should be more enforcement of existing COVID-19 rules?" 
Harkov said that she believes the government should be putting its efforts into convincing unvaccinated citizens to get the vaccine.
They also discuss Israel's role as the Jewish state in the lives of Jews who don’t live in Israel, as Diaspora leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over the situation. 
And what is a Jerusalem Post Podcast without discussion of Iran?
They talk about how the Iranians are sitting down for talks, including the idea of lifting sanctions in exchange for limiting their nuclear program. 
They also speak with Boston Celtics NBA player Enes Kanter and With MK Sharren Haskel.


Tags Iran podcast jpost podcast Coronavirus
