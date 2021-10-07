What's more important: Israel's world image or its own Arab citizens?

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down this week to discuss the latest news around Israel in the Jewish world on this week's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast.

On this week's episode, Katz and Harkov discuss the bombshell Prime Minister Naftali Bennett dropped on the Knesset floor earlier this week, claiming that the Mossad carried out an operation to find the remains and information about Israeli Air Force Navigator Ron Arad, who went missing over Lebanon in 1986 after he was forced to eject from his aircraft after it took on damage.

As Israel tries to piece the puzzle together of what exactly happened and why Bennett chose to share this information now, Katz and Harkov sift through the latest revelations coming out from across the world, giving their own opinions and expertise on the matter.

Later on in the episode, the duo speak with former AIPAC executive Johnathan Kessler about his organization called Heart of a Nation and its mission to find new ways to bring progressives into the Israeli conversation.

To wrap things up, Katz and Harkov chat with the Post's Palestinian Affairs Correspondent Khaled Abu Toameh to talk about the wave of violence and murders that have been sweeping across Israel's Arab sector.



Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.