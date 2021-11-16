What's up with Israel's COVID vaccine? How many Israelis have diabetes?

In this week's edition of The Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness podcast, Senior Health Analyst Maayan Hoffman and Health Correspondent Rossella Tercatin gather 'round the mics to take on the latest coronavirus news from Israel and beyond.

The Jerusalem Post got access to new data on the country's Brilife vaccine and it is looking very promising. The duo breaks down how the Israeli vaccine is made and why Brilife might last longer and even be more effective for inoculating individuals in poorer countries than the Pfizer jab

They then leave the topic of COVID and shift to diabetes. World Diabetes Day was Sunday and Hoffman reviews just how fast the disease is spreading in Israel and the world. They highlight a new project in Israel's North that hopes to help solve the crisis.

Finally, they look at the impact of mental health on work and question whether the new administration in general, and specifically Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, will really tackle the issue in Israel.

All this, and more, on this week's edition of the The Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness podcast.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

