Beware of the killer dolphins!

On this week’s episode of The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov try to get to the bottom of Hamas accusations that Israel has trained dolphin assassins, and they examine the menagerie of animals Israel’s enemies think the Mossad has turned into spies.

Plus, the latest on life in the pandemic (as always), and an especially rude week in Israeli politics.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

This week’s guest is Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll , cofounder and President of Chochmat Nashim , an organization advocating for Orthodox Jewish women. She speaks with us about how the suicide of prominent writer and accused sexual abuser Chaim Walder has rocked Israel’s haredi community and her and other activists’ work to spread awareness of abuse in the community, as well as the issue of agunot, women whose husbands refuse to grant them a religious divorce, and more.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.