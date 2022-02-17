The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How to tell Israel-Diaspora stories to the world

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 17, 2022
Lahav and Yaakov sit with The Jerusalem Post's new Jewish World Analyst Zvika Klein and discuss the divide between Israel and the Diaspora and the crisis brewing in Ukraine for the Jewish community.

They also talk about in-house politics and international diplomacy as well as Herzog's upcoming visit to Turkey.

