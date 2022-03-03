The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
War reporting on the ground in Ukraine 

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 22:21
A woman holds up a sign at a rally in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 24, 2022.
A woman holds up a sign at a rally in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Yaakov and Lahav speak with Vladislav Davidzon, a Russian-American writer who is on the ground reporting from Ukraine and Zvika Klein, The Jerusalem Post's Jewish World Analyst, who is on the Polish-Ukrainian border reporting on the Jewish refugee crisis.

