The new international order

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 20:06

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 20:13
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi, on October 22 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi, on October 22 2021
(photo credit: YEVGENY BIYATOV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

As war in Ukraine escalates, Lahav and Yaakov talk to MK Prof. Yossi Shain, one of Israel’s leading political scientists, about the wider ramifications of the conflict for Europe, Israel and the world. They also talk to Jerusalem Post Political Analyst Gil Hoffman about the end of the Knesset’s winter session and the challenges Bennett government will face ahead.

