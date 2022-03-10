The new international order

As war in Ukraine escalates, Lahav and Yaakov talk to MK Prof. Yossi Shain, one of Israel’s leading political scientists, about the wider ramifications of the conflict for Europe, Israel and the world. They also talk to Jerusalem Post Political Analyst Gil Hoffman about the end of the Knesset’s winter session and the challenges Bennett government will face ahead.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

