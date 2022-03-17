Should Israel allow in Ukrainian refugees?

Lahav and Yaakov moderate a debate between Uri Zaki, head of the Meretz Executive Board and Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish community of Hebron.

They also talk about the Iran deal that is coming into a bad (?) end, and this week's Purim celebrations after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

