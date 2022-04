Lahav and Yaakov talk about Elon Musk’s purchasing of Twitter, its impact on free speech and the spat between Naftali Bennett and Benjamin Netanyahu over whose family spent more state money and how the fight is covering up the real issue - where the prime minister should live. Plus, an interview with foreign policy expert Dr. Emmanuel Navon on Emmanuel Macron's French presidential victory.

