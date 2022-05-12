A return to the Knesset - Will Bennett's government last?

MK Yair Golan raise his hand during a discussion and a vote on the "Citizenship Law", at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on February 7, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Lahav and Yaakov talk about the new summer session of the Knesset with Meretz MK Yair Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, and speculate whether Naftali Bennett's government will last. They also discuss the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden and the significance of a possible visit by him to east Jerusalem.
