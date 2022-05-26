The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Is Israel going to get over the Abu Akleh crisis?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Tamar Uriel-Beeri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 16:10
People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022
People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Yaakov is joined by Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of jpost.com, to talk IDF scholarships and hi-tech fashion. Then, former IDF spokesperson to international media, Lt.-Col. (res.) Peter Lerner joins the podcast to talk the Abu Akleh crisis and whether it'll stay with Israel in the long run.

