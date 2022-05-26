Is Israel going to get over the Abu Akleh crisis?

People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Yaakov is joined by Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of jpost.com, to talk IDF scholarships and hi-tech fashion. Then, former IDF spokesperson to international media, Lt.-Col. (res.) Peter Lerner joins the podcast to talk the Abu Akleh crisis and whether it'll stay with Israel in the long run.
