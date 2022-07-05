Catalonia: From Dali to Nahmanides

One of the beautiful sections of The Grand Tour of Catalonia takes you from Figueres via Girona to Barcelona. It takes in the hometowns of Salvador Dali, Nahmanides (aka Ramban) and Antoni Gaudi. Click here for more on Barcelona and Gaudi.

In this episode, Mark and David take you from the crazy, surrealist world of Dali to the kabbalist Jewish center that was Girona - now a wonderfully-preserved old Jewish quarter.

This time:

· A hotel with a history

· An introduction to Salvador Dali

· What on earth was Dali thinking?

· Dali's weirdest relationships

· Dali and Israel, Jews and Aliyah!

· Getting around Catalonia

· Gorgeous flower show

· Unique peek into a historic Jewish home

· Along the original city walls

· Protecting Jewish heritage in Girona

· Nahmanides, Spain and the Inquisition

Mark and David were guests of The Catalan Tourist Board and Patronat de Turisme Costa Brava Girona.

