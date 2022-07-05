The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition

Catalonia: From Dali to Nahmanides

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 37

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2022 23:04

Updated: JULY 5, 2022 23:13
Girona Old Town (photo credit: MarkDavidPod)
Girona Old Town
(photo credit: MarkDavidPod)

One of the beautiful sections of The Grand Tour of Catalonia takes you from Figueres via Girona to Barcelona. It takes in the hometowns of Salvador Dali, Nahmanides (aka Ramban) and Antoni Gaudi. Click here for more on Barcelona and Gaudi.

In this episode, Mark and David take you from the crazy, surrealist world of Dali to the kabbalist Jewish center that was Girona - now a wonderfully-preserved old Jewish quarter.

This time:

·  A hotel with a history

·  An introduction to Salvador Dali 

·  What on earth was Dali thinking?

·  Dali's weirdest relationships

·  Dali and Israel, Jews and Aliyah!

·  Getting around Catalonia

·  Gorgeous flower show

·  Unique peek into a historic Jewish home

·  Along the original city walls

·  Protecting Jewish heritage in Girona

·  Nahmanides, Spain and the Inquisition

Mark and David were guests of The Catalan Tourist Board and Patronat de Turisme Costa Brava Girona.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify .



Tags jewish kabbalah podcast jpost podcast Catalonia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in Israel

An ice cream assembly line at the Ben & Jerry's factory near Kiryat Malachi, July 2021
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Pieces of siddurim printed by the Conservative movement and torn by haredi protestors.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by