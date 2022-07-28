The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Post Podcast Yaakov and Lahav Show

Does Russian Jewry have a future?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2022 14:30

Updated: JULY 28, 2022 14:48
Chief Rabbi of Russia and President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt is pictured during an interview with Reuters in a hotel in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
With Russia cracking down on the Jewish Agency and civil liberties more broadly, Yaakov and Lahav check in with Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis and Moscow's Chief Rabbi-in-exile about the status and future of Russian Jewry.

Plus, why this election has not been very exciting so far, and how that may change.

Russian refugees (Credit: REUTERS)Russian refugees (Credit: REUTERS)


