From Iran to teachers on strike: A week of deals concerning Israel

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 13:48
Yaakov and Lahav discuss all the deals that are concerning Israel right now, from the teachers union striking and concerns that the will not reach an agreement with the Education Ministry before September 1, to the impending signing of the new JCPOA between the US and Iran.

Then, they are joined by Noam Bedein, CEO of Middle East Ecotourism to discuss the Dead Sea and the good news that good come out of a dried-out situation.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



