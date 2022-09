Yaakov and Lahav discuss the gala event in Basel this week to mark 125 years since the First Zionist Congress. They talk about convicted spy Jonathan Pollard's messy foray into national politics and then interview Prof. Gil Troy, one of the most prolific writers on Zionism today and a guest in Basel who also took a picture on Herzl's balcony.

