Jerusalem Post Podcast Yaakov and Lahav Show

Celebrating 90 years of The Jerusalem Post

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 20:47
"Shifting Sands in the Middle East" panel, The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
“Shifting Sands in the Middle East” panel, The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

This week's podcast is a wrap from the 90th anniversary conference the paper held on Monday in New York City. 500 people packed Gotham Hall for a day-long conference that focused on Israel's diplomatic challenges, its alliance with the United States, the growing tech industry, ties with the Diaspora and more. We bring you an interview Lahav did with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and a panel Yaakov moderated with the Bahraini ambassador to the US, the Moroccan ambassador to the UN and Israel's ambassador to the UN.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



