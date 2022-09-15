Celebrating 90 years of The Jerusalem Post

This week's podcast is a wrap from the 90th anniversary conference the paper held on Monday in New York City. 500 people packed Gotham Hall for a day-long conference that focused on Israel's diplomatic challenges, its alliance with the United States, the growing tech industry, ties with the Diaspora and more. We bring you an interview Lahav did with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and a panel Yaakov moderated with the Bahraini ambassador to the US, the Moroccan ambassador to the UN and Israel's ambassador to the UN.

