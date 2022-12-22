The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Jerusalem Post Podcast Yaakov and Lahav Show

Israel has a government! What now?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Tamar Uriel-Beeri

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 16:05
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Yaakov and Tamar talk about Israel's soon-to-be-formed government, lack of trust towards prime minister-to-be Benjamin Netanyahu, and government policies going into effect. One of those is the Law of Return, which at first seemed to be heading towards reforms, but at the moment seems to be shelved. Then, Yaakov and Jewish Affairs Correspondent Zvika Klein interview Sergio Della Pergolla, an Italian-Israeli demographer and statistician focusing on the Jewish population, and discuss the Law of Return and its implications.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by