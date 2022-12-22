Israel has a government! What now?

Yaakov and Tamar talk about Israel's soon-to-be-formed government, lack of trust towards prime minister-to-be Benjamin Netanyahu, and government policies going into effect. One of those is the Law of Return, which at first seemed to be heading towards reforms, but at the moment seems to be shelved. Then, Yaakov and Jewish Affairs Correspondent Zvika Klein interview Sergio Della Pergolla, an Italian-Israeli demographer and statistician focusing on the Jewish population, and discuss the Law of Return and its implications.

