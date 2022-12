Yaakov and Tamar discuss the looting scandal which hit Ashkelon's shores, the tension hovering over Israel in all walks of life, the new government, and the most read JPost articles of 2022. Then they speak with Hila Peer, chairwoman of the Aguda - Israel's LGBT Task Force about the community's outlook with the newly-formed government and its harsh comments against LGBTQ+ people.

