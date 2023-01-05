New Years resolutions and Temple Mount excursions 

This week, Tamar and Yaakov discuss the new year rolling around alongside a new Israeli government, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's controversial visit to the Temple Mount, and the delicate state of the US-Israel relationship. Then, Yaakov sits down with Yishai Fleisher, spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron and senior advisor to Ben-Gvir, to discuss the right-wing politician's controversial entrance into the larger coalition and where he plans to go from here.

