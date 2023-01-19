The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
From the IDF to music: New leaders are here to play

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and guest co-host Tamar Uriel-Beeri

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 15:58
In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Post Podcast, managing editors David Brinn and Tamar Uriel-Beeri discuss the appointment of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevy. They also look at the ongoing and expanding Tel Aviv protests against judicial reforms.

After a brief nod to the new Israeli 7-Eleven, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz takes over with an interview with groundbreaking musical artist Nissim Black. They discuss his rap career and what it's like making waves like no one has before.

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts .



