Could Israel handle an earthquake like the one that hit Turkey, Syria?

This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the terrible tragedy of the massive earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria, leaving tens of thousands dead and many still missing under the rubble. They discuss Israeli aid and the country's state of preparation in the event of such a natural disaster locally. Then, they speak to Prof. Karnit Flug, the former governor of the Bank of Israel, to discuss the potential impact of the proposed judicial reforms on the economic state of the country.

Our next episode is a Q&A episode, so be sure to submit any and all questions to: [email protected]!

