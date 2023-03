This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the suspension of judicial reforms and whether or not Israel will see the same tensions after the Knesset ajourns from its recess at the end of April. Then they are joined by new JPost editor-in-chief Avi Mayer and hear a bit about his career before joining the Post, his deal with Legos, and more.

