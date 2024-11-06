Rihanna’s former NYC penthouse among high-profile properties heading to auction amid market shift

Rihanna’s former Manhattan penthouse and two neighboring luxury units are set to hit the auction block on November 13, marking a unique opportunity to acquire a slice of Midtown’s celebrity-laden real estate.

Originally listed together at $50 million, the trio of penthouses at the Cassa Hotel & Residences will now be auctioned with a minimum reserve of $30 million, either as a combined 8,000-square-foot triplex or as individual units priced between $10 million and $12 million. Mansion Global says this high-profile property has hosted celebrities, including Rihanna, rapper French Montana, and former New York Yankees player Rougned Odor.

The seller is Assa Properties, which developed the building 14 years ago. Solly Assa, who heads Assa Properties, has created an array of luxury properties, from opulent residences to sleek hotels. Spanning floors 45 through 47, with additional office space on the 48th, the units boast premier amenities such as a sauna-equipped gym, golf simulator, and private IMAX theater.

Misha Haghani, CEO of Paramount Realty USA, which is overseeing the sale with Corcoran’s Sebastian Lopera, remarked, “Clearly, the combo is not worth $50 million; otherwise, somebody would have come forward at, or near, that price.” The upcoming auction will allow market dynamics to determine the property's value. The West 45th Penthouse. (credit: Roman CHE Studio, Sebastian Lopera/Assa )

Other notable homes go on the market

In addition to this Manhattan real estate, other notable properties are also up for auction in November. A historic home in New Orleans’s French Quarter, originally listed at $1.9 million, will be auctioned on November 18 with a minimum bid of $750,000.

Built in 1830, the property includes rare features such as double-sided wood-burning fireplaces and a light-green exterior preserved by the Vieux Carré Commission. David Lynch of Interluxe Auctions noted the property’s balance of historical charm with modern updates, including a recently renovated kitchen.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, science fiction author Andy Weir, known for The Martian, is auctioning his lakefront estate in the affluent suburb of Winnetka. Initially listed at $4.729 million, the estate offers amenities such as a wine cellar, two gyms, and private lake access.

Bidding will begin at $1.8 million to $2.8 million on November 15, according to Concierge Auctions. Weir recently renovated the property and said, “The whole house was a dark color scheme when we bought it... It feels much more welcoming inside—a place you want to stay in with family and friends.”

These luxury real estate auctions highlight a trend among developers and high-profile sellers, who turn to competitive bidding as an alternative to traditional market listings in a rapidly evolving market.