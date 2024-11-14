Hagoshrim hotel embraces nature with a major renovation

Hagoshrim Nature Resort and Hotel, located in Israel’s Upper Galilee, is undergoing a significant renovation with a NIS 10 million investment to upgrade its facilities and enhance its nature-focused ambiance. The hotel, currently closed due to the region's circumstances, aims to reopen by March with a refreshed look and improved amenities tailored for an immersive, nature-inspired getaway.

The renovation will transform the resort’s Dan Building, reconfiguring its 44 rooms into 32 spacious accommodations, each around 32 square meters. Architect Ari Shaltiel, who leads this project, emphasized the rustic-modern design, which incorporates natural materials like wood and wicker, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere that harmonizes with the surrounding landscape. "Each room was crafted to reflect the beauty of the environment," he said. The new rooms were deisgned with the natural surrondings in mind, blending clean lines with rustic touches. (Credit: Courtesy)

Plans for the future include a new wing, designed by architect Oshrat Braun, featuring 43 additional rooms with private gardens and panoramic views. Scheduled to begin construction within two years, this wing will add a glass elevator, a rooftop bar, and a second swimming pool, further elevating the guest experience.

The hotel’s acting CEO, Billy Romash, expressed enthusiasm for the project. “During this time, with the hotel closed, we are fully dedicated to renovation and refreshing the hotel. Hagoshrim is committed to being ready to welcome our guests as soon as possible and offer them the highest level of hospitality," he said.

Hagoshrim’s serene setting in the heart of nature includes lush greenery, flowing streams, and nearby historic sites, offering guests a peaceful retreat. Guests will also enjoy expanded amenities, including one of the region's largest spas, an indoor heated pool, and locally sourced cuisine. This renovation is expected to position Hagoshrim as a premier destination for families, couples, and corporate groups seeking relaxation, adventure, and a deep connection with nature.