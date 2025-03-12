Luxury in the sky: Tel Aviv penthouse sold for 43 million

A record-breaking real estate deal has been finalized in Tel Aviv’s luxury housing market. A stunning penthouse in the prestigious Park Bavli project, developed by Plaza International, has been sold for a whopping 43 million shekels.

The penthouse, which measures approximately 360 square meters and has an additional 145 square meters of balcony space, is for sale at an average price of 100,000 shekels per square meter. While this penthouse has been claimed, other apartments, including another penthouse, remain available for purchase. The interior exudes elegance and sophistication. (Credit: EYAL TAGER)

Designed by renowned architect Gal Naor, whose portfolio includes transforming New York’s iconic Plaza Hotel into luxury residences, the penthouse embodies elegance and sophistication. The interiors boast meticulous attention to detail, offering a premium living experience in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Park Bavli is one of the city's most exclusive residential projects, featuring two 44-story towers with high-end apartments, spacious communal areas, lush greenery, and breathtaking views. Residents enjoy top-tier amenities, including a 24/7 concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center, business lounge, and expansive green spaces.

Park Bavli, with its central location, modern design, and high-quality amenities, provides residents with a comfortable and sophisticated living environment in Tel Aviv.