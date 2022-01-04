The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Choose wisely: Your bus seat affects your risk of getting COVID-19

Where, according to scientific research, should you sit on the bus?

By RIVKA HELLENDALL
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 11:50

Updated: JANUARY 4, 2022 11:51
PEOPLE TRAVEL on a bus in Jerusalem this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PEOPLE TRAVEL on a bus in Jerusalem this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Does your seat on the bus affect your chance of getting COVID-19? The answer turns out to be yes. 
Although having to rely on public transport during the pandemic is an anxiety-inducing experience for many, a new study shows that your choice of seat impacts the risk of viral transmission – and the middle seats are the ones to avoid.
Researchers at IBM Research Europe published an in-depth study focusing on conditions that affect virus transmission on public transport in AIP Publishing's Physics of Fluids. The study's multiphysics model involved factors like air and droplet dynamics, evaporation, and the effects of ventilation systems.
The researchers designed a computerized simulation vehicle using a 3-3 passenger layout of infinite rows in a rectangular space. The seats on the row were then studied to see which place had the greatest risk of viral transmission. The study did not take mitigating factors such as masks into account. 
The team found that the droplets emitted by window seat passengers rose further to the top of the simulation vehicle and thereby invaded the space of other passengers to a lesser extent. As could be predicted, the middle seat has the highest risk of transmitting infection. Furthermore, it turned out that droplets from the middle seat contaminated the aisle passengers more than they contaminate window passengers given the workings of the ventilation airflow.

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The least contaminable seat of all was the aisle seat, as the ventilation system was the most effective in dragging down the droplets emitted from there. In fact, droplets released from the aisle seat were filtered out immediately.
The team will reproduce conditions that more closely represent the diversity of human activity on public transport in follow-up models in order to advise on actions, design, and operation of future ventilation systems for safer environments.
“These high-resolution simulations were focused on public transportation vehicles, but they could be extended to commercial or residential buildings, health care facilities, offices, or schools,” said study author Peña-Monferrer.


Tags scientific study public transportation COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett's approach to Abbas is a refreshing recognition of reality - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
SHIRA ATTIAS

Sexual abuse exists in the religious community, stop hiding it

 By SHIRA ATTIAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by