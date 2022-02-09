The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Three Israeli scientists win 2022 Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists

These are awarded to scientists under 42, who have already made significant achievements and show promise in the fields of life sciences, chemistry and physical sciences and engineering.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 12:18
From left: is Noam Stern-Ginossar, Menny Shalom and Ronen Eldan. (photo credit: BLAVATNIK AWARDS)
From left: is Noam Stern-Ginossar, Menny Shalom and Ronen Eldan.
(photo credit: BLAVATNIK AWARDS)

Three scientists from some of Israel's leading and most prestigious research institutions have been awarded the prestigious Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in Israel.

These prizes are awarded to scientists under the age of 42, who have already made significant achievements and show promise for future innovations in the fields of life sciences, chemistry and physical sciences and engineering.

The first laureate is Noam Stern-Ginossar of Rehovot's Weizmann Institute of Science

Stern-Ginossar won the life sciences award for developing groundbreaking analytical tools in order to study viral gene regulation in cytomegalovirus. The tools he developed have other applications, such as the use of ribosome profiling, which allows for the generation of high-resolution genome maps. This tool has already been applied to study the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The second laureate is Menny Shalom of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Ben Gurion University 370 (credit: Courtesy of Ben Gurion University)Ben Gurion University 370 (credit: Courtesy of Ben Gurion University)

Taking home the chemistry award, Shalom was recognized for developing types of material for alternative energy. Specifically, his materials are low-cost, stable under harsh conditions and can be used in solar cells, fuel cells and batteries.

The third and final laurete, also from Weizmann, is Ronen Eldan, who was awarded the prize for physical science and engineering.

Eldan made groundbreaking contributions to the mathematical subject of high dimensional probability, which deals with datasets with a large number of variables. The techniques he developed have a wide range of applications ranging from statistics to computer science.

The three scientists, chosen out of some 37 nominees, will receive their award and a prize of $100,000 at a ceremony on June 8 at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv, awarded y the Blavatnik Family Foundation, the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities and the New York Academy of Sciences.

“Israel's remarkable science is led by brilliant young men and women who push boundaries with discoveries that improve lives and expand knowledge,” said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries and head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

“We honor these three outstanding, innovative scientists for their significant contributions and look forward to their future work and discoveries in the years to come.”



Tags science award Prize Blavatnik Awards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by