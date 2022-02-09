Three Israeli scientists win 2022 Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists

Three scientists from some of Israel's leading and most prestigious research institutions have been awarded the prestigious Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in Israel.

These prizes are awarded to scientists under the age of 42, who have already made significant achievements and show promise for future innovations in the fields of life sciences, chemistry and physical sciences and engineering.

The first laureate is Noam Stern-Ginossar of Rehovot's Weizmann Institute of Science.

Stern-Ginossar won the life sciences award for developing groundbreaking analytical tools in order to study viral gene regulation in cytomegalovirus. The tools he developed have other applications, such as the use of ribosome profiling, which allows for the generation of high-resolution genome maps. This tool has already been applied to study the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The second laureate is Menny Shalom of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Ben Gurion University 370 (credit: Courtesy of Ben Gurion University)

Taking home the chemistry award, Shalom was recognized for developing types of material for alternative energy. Specifically, his materials are low-cost, stable under harsh conditions and can be used in solar cells, fuel cells and batteries.

The third and final laurete, also from Weizmann, is Ronen Eldan, who was awarded the prize for physical science and engineering.

Eldan made groundbreaking contributions to the mathematical subject of high dimensional probability, which deals with datasets with a large number of variables. The techniques he developed have a wide range of applications ranging from statistics to computer science.

The three scientists, chosen out of some 37 nominees, will receive their award and a prize of $100,000 at a ceremony on June 8 at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv, awarded y the Blavatnik Family Foundation, the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities and the New York Academy of Sciences.

“Israel's remarkable science is led by brilliant young men and women who push boundaries with discoveries that improve lives and expand knowledge,” said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries and head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

“We honor these three outstanding, innovative scientists for their significant contributions and look forward to their future work and discoveries in the years to come.”