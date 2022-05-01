The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Study shows sea urchins existed far longer than originally thought

An international study of echinoids can change the way we understand the evolution of many species.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2022 19:31
Echinometra. (photo credit: DR. OMRI BRONSTEIN)
Echinometra.
(photo credit: DR. OMRI BRONSTEIN)

A new study revealed that echinoids — marine seabed animals like sea urchins, starfish and sea cucumbers appeared in the oceans about 300 million years ago which is about 50 million years earlier than previously thought.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed eLife journal, implemented new dating methods which combined the phylogenetic analysis of 54 different species and paleontological dating using sea urchin fossils.

The new finding could mean that more species survived than was originally thought when the mass extinction event wiped out more than 80% of Earth's species 250 million years ago.

“Echinoids are also ecologically significant, as they are a major player in the marine environment, at every depth and in every area on the planet, and their disappearance from a particular area brings with it extreme changes," said Dr. Omri Bronstein from Tel Aviv University who took part in the study. 

"An example of this occurred in the 1980s when the population of sea urchins in the Caribbean was devastated by disease. As a result, the algae that used to feed the sea urchins greatly increased — their uncontrolled growth leading to the death of coral reefs," said Bronstein.  

Dr. Omri Bronstein. (credit: DR. TOM SHLESINGER) Dr. Omri Bronstein. (credit: DR. TOM SHLESINGER)

"And here at home, the echinoid population in the Gulf of Eilat has decreased significantly in recent decades, while on the other hand certain species of sea urchins from the Red Sea (Eilat) migrated and established themselves in the thousands on the shores of the Mediterranean – two phenomena that raise concerns about disturbing the ecological balance of our shores,” he added. 

The study was the most comprehensive study of echinoids in general and sea urchins in particular.

Bronstein explained that the study showed that it is possible that many species survived the mass extinction event, changing the whole way we understand the evolution of these species.



Tags Sea urchin Sea extinction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by