Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina

Paleontologists discovered a previously unknown small armored dinosaur in southern Argentina, describing it as well-protected with rows of bony disk-shaped armor from its neck down to its tail.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 22:08

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 22:24
A reconstruction of the skull of Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (photo credit: Javier Pazo and Lautaro Rodriguez Blanco/Handout via REUTERS.)
A reconstruction of the skull of Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas.
(photo credit: Javier Pazo and Lautaro Rodriguez Blanco/Handout via REUTERS.)

Paleontologists on Thursday heralded the discovery of a previously unknown small armored dinosaur in southern Argentina, a creature that likely walked upright on its back legs roaming a then-steamy landscape about 100 million years ago.

The Cretaceous Period dinosaur, named Jakapil kaniukura, would have been well-protected with rows of bony disk-shaped armor along its neck and back and down to its tail, they said. It measured about 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weighed only 9 to 15 pounds (4-7 kg), similar to an average house cat.

Its fossilized remains were dug up over the past decade near a dam in Patagonia in Rio Negro province's La Buitrera paleontological zone. The scientists described Jakapil in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The scientists

The scientists said Jakapil marks a first-of-its-kind discovery of an armored dinosaur from the Cretaceous in South America. It is part of the thyreophoran dinosaur group that includes the likes of Stegosaurus, known for its bony back plates and spiky tail, and tank-like Ankylosaurus, covered in armor and wielding a club-like tail.

THE AGE of dinosaur bones: Not a scientific delusion. (credit: PIXABAY)THE AGE of dinosaur bones: Not a scientific delusion. (credit: PIXABAY)

Lead paleontologist Sebastian Apesteguia and his colleagues found a partial skeleton of Jakapil along with 15 tooth fragments featuring a leaf-like shape, similar to iguana teeth.

Jakapil resembles a primitive form of thyreophoran that lived much earlier, making it a surprise that it dated from the Cretaceous. Apesteguia said never before has such a thyreophoran been dug up anywhere in the southern hemisphere.



