The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Is it a bird? A plane? Birds' flight dynamics modeled for planes, drones - study

Researchers have identified certain flight traits of gulls that could be used to make aircraft more maneuverable.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 21:59
A drone flies above the Indian ocean, Iran, in this handout image obtained on July 15, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone flies above the Indian ocean, Iran, in this handout image obtained on July 15, 2022.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Certain birds can change the shape of their wings in response to aerial disturbances headed in their direction, researchers from the University of California, Davis, and the University of Michigan have found in a new study.

In a peer-reviewed study published in Nature, researchers analyzed the aerodynamics of 22 species of birds, developing equations to describe the inertial properties of each bird, including the center of gravity and the neutral point - the point at which aerodynamic forces can be modeled as point forces consistently.

The data collected by the researchers could one day help better design unmanned aircraft or other aerial vehicles. While passenger aircraft are generally designed to be stable, meaning they return to steady flight after a disturbance, fighter jets are typically designed to be unstable.

The researchers found that almost all of the species of birds they studied were able to switch between stable and unstable flight using certain wing movements.

How did the researchers put this to the test? 

The team tested 3D printed models of gulls and gull wings in a wind tunnel using computer models of inertial forces to determine how the birds achieved stable flight along their long axis.

Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis) (credit: JIYANG CHEN/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis) (credit: JIYANG CHEN/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The researchers found that gulls can change how they respond to disturbances by moving their wrist and elbow joints and changing the shape of their wings.

Furthermore, they were able to predict flying qualities and how rapidly the gulls could recover from a disturbance, providing information about the "controllable range" of gulls and about how to apply bird flight dynamics to aircraft.

These properties could be applied to drones in order to allow them to navigate urban environments as effectively as birds do.

“These differences in the phugoid modes between gulls and UAVs are intriguing because they may play a role in avian gust response, which tends to outperform comparable fixed-wing UAVs,” the study reads.

“Small perturbations in the forward velocity of a trimmed gliding gull would be quickly damped out according to our model. However, the gull would need to use larger control inputs to maneuver away from the equilibrium condition,” the researchers added.

“These results reveal a reason that gulls may elect to adjust from a stable to an unstable configuration,” the study continues.

“Gulls could use a stable configuration to passively reject undesired perturbations from their local environment while in transit or foraging for food. Then, gulls could extend their wrists to morph into an unstable configuration to gain a more sensitive reaction to control inputs, which would support rapid maneuvering.”

“There are so many open questions about bird flight. I’m looking forward to seeing what else is out there to discover.”

Christina Harvey, assistant professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California, Davis

“There are so many open questions about bird flight,” said lead study author Christina Harvey, assistant professor at the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UC Davis. “I’m looking forward to seeing what else is out there to discover.”



Tags science scientific study drone aircraft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by