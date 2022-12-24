Sim Dot Space to provide advanced simulation training for Beresheet 2

The SpaceIL association has begun a collaboration with the Israeli company Sim Dot Space, within which it will provide a hybrid laboratory and a systemic digital simulation that will enable advanced training for the "Beresheet" (Genesis) 2 mission.

The laboratory simulates the extreme conditions in space in general and on the moon in particular, through which comprehensive tests can be performed on the Genesis 2 landers even before the mission is launched into space, helping to identify how each series of commands will cause the spacecraft to react.

SpaceIL's crews will practice operational procedures for landing the landers, while training in troubleshooting and emergency situations.

The founders of Sim Dot Space Assaf Levin and Amir Note were responsible for the development of the hybrid laboratory and the digital simulations of Genesis 1 as well, and were called to assist with the challenges of Genesis 2 employing the expertise they gained both from Genesis 1 and from civilian and military projects that provided them with simulations since they founded the company in 2019.

The company's advanced infrastructure will perform system simulations in real time which will also allow during the mission itself, similar to the Genesis 1 mission, to examine the execution of the series of commands required in the various stages of the mission, by first running them in a laboratory back on Earth.

The laboratory, therefore, considers the real-time conditions of the spacecraft and the stage it is in during the mission first, and only after the laboratory verifies that the series of commands required for the next stage will it be transmitted, with a lower change of errors, and given permission to execute the series of commands in outer space.

"We are happy and excited that the SpaceIL association has chosen to integrate us into the fascinating project of Genesis 2," Assaf Levin, CEO of Sim Dot Space, said.

"The Genesis 1 mission has achieved many significant international milestones, including the first private spacecraft to successfully orbit the moon, but as far as we are concerned, the final mission of Genesis 1, 'soft landing of an Israeli spacecraft on the moon,' has not yet been completed. We will do everything in our power to make sure that this time this mission is completed successfully," he said.

Genesis 2 to break global records

The Genesis 2 mission is planned to break records in global space history, including a double landing on the moon in one mission and a landing on the far side of the moon, a feat that only China has managed to perform to date.

In addition, the mother spacecraft, the Makefet, is planned to continue a long-term mission of about 5 years, acting as a platform for scientific educational activity in Israel and around the world, through a remote connection, which will allow students to participate in scientific research in deep space.

"In order to succeed in making history again, in the challenging mission of Genesis 2, we are using advanced technologies and tools in preparation for the launch planned for 2025," Shimon Sharid, CEO of the SpaceIL association, said.

"We are happy that Sim Dot Space is joining us on the journey, and bringing with them experience from various projects in the field of space and aviation and experience from the Genesis 1 mission. We have learned lessons from Genesis 1, and together we will observe possible scenarios within the framework of the Genesis 2 mission, we will specify the necessary commands in space and prepare for the moments of truth in the best way possible," he said.