How to effortlessly open any jar with a rubber band

We've all experienced the frustration of jars that refuse to open, whether it's a jar of jam, pickles, or honey. It can feel like an impossible task, but strength isn't always the issue.
These airtight containers can seem impenetrable, but there is a solution.
A YouTube video by kitchen expert DIY Pinto reveals a simple trick that will make opening stubborn jars a breeze, using an item we all have at home or in the office - a rubber band.
So, how does the trick work?
- Wrap a rubber band tightly around the lid of the stubborn jar, ensuring it is centered and secure.
- Hold the jar in one hand and grip the rubber band firmly with the other.
- Apply gentle downward pressure while turning the jar counterclockwise.
The rubber band provides extra grip, making it incredibly easy to twist open the jar lid.
Watch the video:
With this simple life-changing tip, you no longer have to struggle, sweat, get angry, or rely on a bodybuilder neighbor to come to your rescue.
Say goodbye to stubborn jar frustrations and effortlessly open any jar with the help of a rubber band.