How to effortlessly open any jar with a rubber band

We've all experienced the frustration of jars that refuse to open, whether it's a jar of jam, pickles, or honey. It can feel like an impossible task, but strength isn't always the issue.

These airtight containers can seem impenetrable, but there is a solution.

A YouTube video by kitchen expert DIY Pinto reveals a simple trick that will make opening stubborn jars a breeze, using an item we all have at home or in the office - a rubber band.

So, how does the trick work?

Wrap a rubber band tightly around the lid of the stubborn jar, ensuring it is centered and secure. Hold the jar in one hand and grip the rubber band firmly with the other. Apply gentle downward pressure while turning the jar counterclockwise.

The rubber band provides extra grip, making it incredibly easy to twist open the jar lid.

Watch the video:

With this simple life-changing tip, you no longer have to struggle, sweat, get angry, or rely on a bodybuilder neighbor to come to your rescue.

Say goodbye to stubborn jar frustrations and effortlessly open any jar with the help of a rubber band.