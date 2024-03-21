UN adopts first global artificial intelligence resolution

US officials said that on Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the first global resolution on artificial intelligence to encourage the protection of personal data, the monitoring of AI for risks, and the safeguarding of human rights.

The nonbinding resolution, proposed by the United States and co-sponsored by 122 other nations, took three months to negotiate. The officials said it advocates strengthening privacy policies, briefing reporters before the resolution's passage.

"We're sailing in choppy waters with the fast-changing technology, which means that it is more important than ever to steer by the light of our values," said one of the senior administration officials, describing the resolution as the "first-ever truly global consensus document on AI."

The resolution is the latest in a series of initiatives - few of which carry teeth - by governments around the world to shape development amid fears it could disrupt democratic processes, turbocharge fraud, or lead to dramatic job losses, among other harms. AI generated computer (credit: PIXABAY)

"The improper or malicious design, development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence systems ... pose risks that could ... undercut the protection, promotion, and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms," the measure says.

When asked whether negotiators faced resistance from Russia or China - UN member states that also voted in favor of the document, the officials conceded there were "lots of heated conversations. ... But we actively engaged with China, Russia, Cuba, other countries that often don't see eye to eye with us on issues."

Global progress in AI regulation

"We believe the resolution strikes the appropriate balance between furthering development while continuing to protect human rights," said one of the officials, who spoke anonymously.

In November, the US, Britain, and more than a dozen other countries unveiled the first detailed international agreement on protecting artificial intelligence from rogue actors, pushing companies to create AI systems that are "secure by design."

Europe is ahead of the United States, with the EU adopting a provisional agreement this month to oversee the technology. This move moves closer to embracing the world's first artificial intelligence rules. The Biden administration has been pressing lawmakers for AI regulation, but a polarized US Congress has made little headway.

In October, the White House issued a new executive order to reduce AI risks to consumers, workers, and minority groups while bolstering national security.

Like governments worldwide, Chinese and Russian officials eagerly explore using AI tools for various purposes. Last month, Microsoft said it had caught hackers from both countries using Microsoft-backed OpenAI software to hone their espionage skills.