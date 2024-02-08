Jewish communities in the Diaspora are invested emotionally, financially, culturally, and politically in the well-being and standing of Israel and are acutely sensitive to how Israel is perceived. This is especially the case in times of crisis. In contrast, there is a strong perception that Israelis do not value the importance of protecting and defending Israel’s image on the world stage.

Through a combination of hubris and/or nonchalance, there is a tendency for Israelis to accept that it will be attacked, pilloried, and reviled no matter what it does. Moreover, Israelis tend to minimize the threats of isolation and sanctions that their enemies seek in their efforts to seek delegitimization and destruction.

During Israel’s founding years, it was privileged to have the late Abba Eban as its ambassador to the United Nations from 1948 to 1960. He was recognized as Israel’s most prominent and successful foreign minister when he served from 1966 to 1974, a precarious period for Israel that included two wars.

Abba Eban was applauded for his oratory skills and larger-than-life presence. He played a crucial role in promoting and defending Israel and establishing relations with the United States and Europe. He was universally admired and respected by all.

There have been other prominent figures from Israel’s past who served terms as foreign ministers, including Golda Meir, Moshe Dayan, Ariel Sharon, and Shimon Peres, to name a few. For many years, Benjamin Netanyahu assumed the role of a foreign minister while concurrently serving as prime minister. However, none of them had the same impact and effect on the world stage as foreign ministers, as did Abba Eban. Israeli diplomat and politician Abba Eban (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An effective foreign minister is required to conduct diplomacy and present the case for Israel to the world at large. He has to oversee a ministry that appoints and supports ambassadors whose role is to manage Israel’s bilateral relationships with other countries.

Foreign minister is necessary in times of crisis

In addition, during times of crisis, of which there have been too many for comfort, the foreign minister should be the major spokesperson alongside the prime minister to defend its interests in the media. The Foreign Ministry’s role is also crucial in terms of fostering and nurturing Israel’s relationship with the diaspora. Advertisement

Traditionally, in most countries, the role of the foreign minister is regarded as one of the top three ministries of any functioning government, and most countries seek candidates with statesman-like qualities. Some may recall the groans and frustrations when David Levy was appointed foreign minister in 1977.

He could barely string together a sentence in English. There was incredible frustration when Netanyahu refused to appoint a foreign minister, and there was always a feeling that the role of the foreign ministry was devalued.

Following the horrendous events of Oct 7, the hasbara challenges for Israel have increased exponentially as it confronts a tsunami of antisemitism and a hostile media who have shifted their sympathies from Israel towards the Palestinians. Moreover, with social media through the likes of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Telegram, Israel, and by association, Jews are under attack like never before.

Israel is battling for its legitimacy. This battle covers not only its right to self-defense following Hamas’ attacks but also the core right for Jews to have their own state. Israel cannot withstand a situation where it becomes isolated. It cannot afford to lose the support of its principal ally in the United States. It cannot survive a scenario where sanctions would be imposed.

The radicalization of today's graduates from universities and colleges in the US and throughout the Western world should have the alarm bells ringing loudly. Employees in the White House are raging against Joe Biden’s support for Israel. Journalists at the BBC in England and the ABC in Australia protest their media coverage is not sufficiently pro-Palestinian. In the next decade or two, they will be the ruling class.

So, how has Israel responded? In previous encounters, Netanyahu was Israel’s most formidable spokesperson. However, a combination of factors severely tainted his standing and reputation, including but not limited to his alliance with the deplorable extreme right and his responsibility for policies leading to October 7. The country is also paying a severe price for Bibi’s alienation of talented members within his party.

As a result, we had Eli Cohen as foreign minister until he handed over the ministry to Israel Katz. Neither remotely have the standing or gravitas required of a foreign minister, especially in these challenging times. Can one visualize either of them on CNN delivering a strong and coherent case to thwart the charges of genocide, the persistent calls for a ceasefire, or the clamor to recognize the state of Palestine? Aside from regular interviews given on local Israeli media where any Knesset member, ex-general, or ex-anything can get a gig, how many interviews have they given to the major global media broadcasting networks?

To date, our most powerful advocates in the field of hasbara are Eylon Levy and Noa Tishby. To add salt to our wounds, there was the ignominy of Sara Netanyahu’s alleged attempt to terminate the former’s services whilst Noa Tishby was volunteering her services, having previously been employed and then sacked.

Other than that, we have ex-Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, Mark Regev, and Yaakov Katz, among others, making intermittent appearances on the major networks. When Shimon Peres was president, he had the standing and credibility to deliver a message. Current President Herzog has performed admirably, but he does not have quite the same stature as his predecessor.

The absence of an effective foreign minister can be illustrated as follows. Eylon Levy, Noa Tishby, and co will produce excellent sound bytes and video clips, which will be replayed over and over across all major social media platforms, and they play a critical role in explaining and defending Israel and its policies in the public opinion arena. When a foreign minister is interviewed, he does not merely explain or defend Israel; he enunciates its policies and decisions.

Crucially and of extreme importance is that it’s the comments of a foreign minister that will be monitored, interpreted, and analyzed by governments, decision-makers, and opinion-makers. Sadly, when we have a dysfunctional government with grossly irresponsible ministers and members of Knesset causing mayhem with foot and mouth disease, the need is even more apparent.

Romy Leibler is a former prominent business and communal leader in Australia who is now residing in Jerusalem, Israel.