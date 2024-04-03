New brain-computer interface allows people to play games with their thoughts

Playing a video racing game using only your brain to carry out complex movements is no longer a fantasy but a real program that engineers at the University of Texas at Austin have created as part of research into brain-computer interfaces to help improve the lives of people with motor disabilities. The team impressively included machine learning capabilities and their brain-computer interface (BCI), making it a one-size-fits-all solution.

Typically, these devices require extensive calibration for each user since every human brain is different, both for healthy and disabled users. That has been a major obstacle to widespread adoption in helping the disabled. However, this new solution can quickly understand the needs of an individual subject and self-calibrate through repetition.

That means multiple patients could use the device without needing to tune it to the individual, said Satyam Kumar, a graduate student in Prof. José del Millán's lab in the electrical and computer engineering department. “When we think about this in a clinical setting, this technology will make it so we won’t need a specialized team to do this calibration process, which is long and tedious,” “It will be much faster to move from patient to patient.”

The research on the calibration-free interface is published in the journal PNAS Nexus titled “Transfer learning promotes the acquisition of individual BCI skills.” Test person Niklas Thiel poses with an electroencephalography (EEG) cap which measures brain activity, at the Technische Universitaet Muenchen (TUM) in Garching near Munich (credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle)

The subjects wear a cap packed with electrodes hooked to a computer. The electrodes gather data by measuring electrical signals from the brain, and the decoder interprets that information and translates it into game action.

Revolutionizing brain-computer interfaces

Millán’s work on brain-computer interfaces helps users guide and strengthen their neural plasticity, the ability of the brain to change, grow, and reorganize over time. These experiments are designed to improve brain function for patients, and they use devices controlled by brain-computer interfaces to make their lives easier.

In this case, the actions involved the car racing game and a simpler task of balancing the left and right sides of a digital bar. This project used 18 subjects with no motor impairments. Eventually, as they continue down this road, they will test this on people with motor impairments to apply it to larger groups in clinical settings.

An expert was trained to develop a “decoder” for the simpler bar task, which allows the interface to translate brain waves into commands. The decoder serves as a base for the other users and is the key to avoiding the long calibration process. The decoder worked well enough that subjects trained simultaneously for the bar game and the more complicated car racing game, which required thinking several steps ahead to make turns.

The researchers called this work revolutionary because it sets the stage for further brain-computer interface innovation. “On the one hand, we want to translate the BCI to the clinical realm to help people with disabilities; on the other, we need to improve our technology to make it easier to use so that the impact for these people with disabilities is stronger,” Millán said.

The team continues to work on a wheelchair that users can drive with the brain-computer interface. They also presented another potential use of the technology - controlling two rehabilitation robots for the hand and arm. Several people volunteered and succeeded in operating the brain-controlled robots within minutes. “The point of this technology is to help people, help them in their everyday lives,” Millán concluded. We’ll continue down this path wherever it takes us in the pursuit of helping people.”